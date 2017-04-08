MDC inmate facing additional charges after allegedly trying to steal from infirmary

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)– An MDC inmate charged with assault with a deadly weapon is facing new charges after trying to steal from the jail infirmary.

According to a criminal complaint, 24-year-old John Leigh went in to see a medic for a sunburn.

Jail officials say the medics then caught Leigh reaching into the dirty sharps container and after being caught he pleaded for needles.

Corrections officers were called to search Leigh and found a syringe in his shirt pocket and a surgical scalpel in his underwear.

He’s being held on a more than $12,000 cash or surety bond.