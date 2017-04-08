Judge concerned by man’s alleged attack on his wife

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- A judge had strong words today for a man involved in a SWAT situation Thursday night. John Embry is charged with aggravated assault and battery against his wife.

When Albuquerque Police were called the Embry’s home on Sweetwater, neighbors said they saw him on his second story balcony acting erratic, and yelled at police to shoot him.

In a criminal complaint, it states Embry threatened his wife with a knife saying he’d cut out her eyes, cut off her nose and cut her from her groin to her throat.

“I’m disturbed by the nature of the allegations, and the threats that were allegedly made and the violence that’s alleged, the weapons that are present,” said Judge Sharon Walton.

Embry has an active restraining order against him and today he was given 10,000 dollar cash or surety bond.