Former owner of Albuquerque sports bar sentenced to prison

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.(KRQE)– The former owner of an Albuquerque sports bar is headed to prison for cheating the feds.

Last year James Coleman pled guilty to federal charges that he lied about his business’ income on his federal tax returns between 2002 and 2009.

He was the owner of Sneakerz Bar and Grill near San Mateo and Montgomery which closed back in 2015.

Coleman has now been sentenced to 18 months behind bars.

On top of the 18 months behind bars, he’ll be required to pay back more than a-million dollars in restitution to the IRS.