Chris’ Saturday Forecast

Gusty wind and fire danger will be on the rise this afternoon across most of New Mexico!

A Pacific cold front is going to move through the region today and it will crank up the wind from west to east this afternoon. Wind gusts will range from 40-50 mph so most of the state is under a Red Flag Warning. That means you can not do any outdoor burning today with the high wind, dry conditions and the warmer than average temperatures.

Winds will stay strong on Sunday behind the Pacific cold front with temperatures tumbling back to seasonal highs. Afternoon highs will be 10°-20° cooler on Sunday with the coolest air being felt in the Four Corners. Unfortunately, the cold front will not trigger many showers this weekend. Any rain or high mountain snow that could develop will be limited to high terrain across northern New Mexico and in southern Colorado.

After a brief cool down on Sunday, temperatures will start to warm up into the beginning of the upcoming week. Temperatures will stay fairly warm throughout next week. Moisture could then move into eastern New Mexico starting on Tuesday. This moisture will help trigger showers and storms across the Eastern Plains for the middle of the week.