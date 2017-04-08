BioPark Zoo holds event to raise awareness of dangers Apes face in the wild

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)– Humankind’s closest relatives are getting the royal treatment at the zoo.

It’s all part of the BioPark’s “Great Aperil” series running throughout the month of April.

There were lots of activities for the whole family including craft and coloring stations designed to raise awareness about the threats to ape populations in the wild.

Saturday’s fun wasn’t just for the humans the chimps got in the action, too.

The BioPark is home to three species of great apes, chimps, lowland gorillas, and orangutans.

