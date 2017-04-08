Albuquerque man facing charges after allegedly sending dog after officers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)– An Albuquerque felon with a long rap sheet is facing new charges for allegedly letting his dog chase after officers and bite one.

According to a criminal complaint, police responded to a home near Central and Coors to reports that 56-year-old Anthony Blackshear had punched his girlfriend.

When police spoke with the woman, she told police he hit her in the face and mouth.

An officer later spotted Blackshear on a bicycle with a dog. When officers went after him, the complaint states Blackshear let the dog go aggressively after the officers.

Police say the dog bit an officer on the wrist.

Blackshear is now facing charges for aggravated assault, battery on a police officer and battery against a household member.