97-year-old man participates in annual 100 mile Century Ride

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)– A 97-year-old man is inspiring a whole fitness center to get up and get moving by riding 100 miles on a spin bike.

Defined Fitness on Juan Tabo started the Century Ride 7 years ago in honor of Larry Johnson, who’s been a member of the gym for 20 years.

Organizers say spots in the class fill up fast due to Larry’s popularity at the gym. Those who participated say they wanted to be there with him another year to complete the ride.

The group has five hours to complete the 100 miles.