Woman charged with murder expected to take plea in court

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A woman charged with a murder from two years ago is expected to give a plea in court Friday.

Danny Trujillo shot and killed Eloy Leyba after the District Attorney’s office claimed that Samantha Garcia told him Leyba was sexually abusing her daughter.

The DA’s office said Garcia was lying and trying to get someone to kill Leyba, Trujillo took the bait.

The sheriff’s department investigated but nothing has showed up.

Garcia will be in court at 8:30 a.m.

Last year a judge sentenced Trujillo to 15 years in prison.