Woman charged with murder expected to take plea in court

By Published: Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A woman charged with a murder from two years ago is expected to give a plea in court Friday.

Danny Trujillo shot and killed Eloy Leyba after the District Attorney’s office claimed that Samantha Garcia told him Leyba was sexually abusing her daughter.

The DA’s office said Garcia was lying and trying to get someone to kill Leyba, Trujillo took the bait.

The sheriff’s department investigated but nothing has showed up.

Garcia will be in court at 8:30 a.m.

Last year a judge sentenced Trujillo to 15 years in prison.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s