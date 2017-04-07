Three men alleged of committing two murders could be linked to four murders

ALBUQUERUQE, N.M. (KRQE) –Three men allegedly connected to two murders are spending their morning locked.

The trio have ties to the Sinoloa drug cartel, according to recently unsealed documents.

Prosecutors said Eder Ortiz-Parra, Rafael Gonzalez-Parra and Edwin Ortiz-Parra shot and killed two men in August of 2016.

Police now believe they could be connected to four murders.

Documents also indicate that police believe Eder was one of the three men found near a San Miguel county marijuana farm, where he and two other suspects allegedly shot at police.