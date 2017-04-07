Traffic stop ends in officer-involved shooting near Gallup

GALLUP, N.M. (KRQE) – State Police are investigating an officer-involved near Gallup.

It happened 7:30 Friday morning on I-40 during a traffic stop.

NMSP says the officer was not injured in the shooting.

The suspect was shot and taken to a hospital for treatment. Their condition is not known at this time.

Eastbound I-40 is closed near Mile Marker 21 as police investigate.

Further details about the traffic stop and shooting have not been released.

KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.