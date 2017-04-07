Solid Waste workers recognized for making little boy’s dreams come true

By Published:
(Carey Olson/KRQE) ABQ Waste management truck - residential

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A group of Solid Waste workers were recognized by the mayor for making a little boy’s dreams come true.

Audric Loehle loves to watch Solid Waste trucks perform their duties. Every week, drivers Noe Chavez and Greg Montano stop by his house and Audric runs outside to give them hugs.

After building a bond, the Solid Waste Management Department gave Audric a tour of the waste collection trucks.

“I just can’t say enough good about the guys there. They’ve really taken Audric to heart and he just loves them to death, so thank you very much,” Mayor Richard Berry said.

Friday, Chavez, Montano and several others from the department were named the Employees of the Week for going out of their way for Audric.

