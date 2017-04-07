Skateboard and tire marks leave streaks on ART platforms

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There are several business owners who have spoken out against the mayor’s new Albuquerque Rapid Transit bus system — but it seems skaters love the project, and they’re doing some damage to some of the platforms.

There are six skate parks around the city, but the platform at Cornell Drive and Central Avenue is not one of them.

It’s a platform for the ART project and it was just recently completed.

“We’re building a really great project for the community and we want it to look pristine,” Dezaree Vega said.

Vega is the President of Griffin and Associates and one of the spokespersons for the city’s new project. She said this is the first time they’ve received any information about skaters causing damage to the platforms.

But neighbors say they’ve caught a few skaters messing around on the platform once the constructions crews go home for the day, even though the barricades and signs are still up.

They’re leaving behind streaks and smudges on the freshly laid concrete.

“We would encourage kids and adults if adults are doing it, to skate at the skate parks,” Vega said.

Construction crews say the marks appear to be skateboard and BMX tire marks, and they’re everywhere on the platform.

“Someone going in there can be charged with criminal trespass or criminal damage depending what they’re doing,” Officer Fred Duran said.

But Officer Duran said it gets tricky because it’s public property. the Albuquerque Police Department said to get a trespassing charge to stick, in this case, would be tough.

“If it was roped off where there was a constant barricade then we can show there was an expectation of privacy to keep people out,” he said.

Other than the damage, crews are worried someone is going to eventually end up getting hurt.

“The area is really dangerous, so we don’t want these kids skating all over the ramps and hurting themselves,” Vega said.

APD said no one has been caught in the act.

The city says it will send crews out to the platform to assess and fix the damage.