Rio Rancho police ID man found dead after fight

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Police have released new details after a fatal fight in Rio Rancho.

It happened on Friday, March 31. Police say officers were dispatched to Eventide SE near Unser and Idalia.

When they arrived they found two males that had been stabbed. One of the men, 23-year-old Kenneth Torres was pronounced dead at the scene. The other man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Rio Rancho Police say the investigation into this case is ongoing. They have recovered the victim’s vehicle and are processing it as well as executing other search warrants.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (505) 891-5938.