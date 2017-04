ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Law enforcement are investing a suspicious death in the East Mountains.

Police are investigating near NM Highway 217 and Gonzales Road.

Police tell KRQE News 13 they are investigating the death as suspicious but further details have not been released.

Investigators have not yet released the identity of the victim and have not said if they are searching for a suspect or have anybody in custody.

KRQE News 13 will provide more information as they become available.