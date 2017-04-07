Owner of messy Albuquerque home makes major progress toward cleanup

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The owner of one of the messiest homes in Albuquerque had until midnight to clean up his act. KRQE News 13 was there Friday as the city went to inspect it.

Through the years, KRQE Investigative Reporter Larry Barker has showed you the massive stacks of trash at John Gallegos’ home on Mesilla near the Fairgrounds.

The city’s been trying to get Gallegos to clean up his act for 20 years.

Friday, you can see a big difference.

In February, the city made an extremely rare move and got an injunction, giving Gallegos 30 days to clean up or face a lien on the home.

The city says for the most part, he’s complying.

“I’ve been by three or four times over the last couple weeks…the progress that has been made since then is incredible,” said Brennon Williams with the City of Albuquerque.

There are still some issues that need to be taken care of, like abandoned cars, so inspectors will be back out Monday to see if Gallegos has fully complied.