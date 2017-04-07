On The Stage: P.O.P. Productions Presents

Felicia Campos from P.O.P. Productions and dancer Trey Pickett, joined New Mexico Living to tell us about their latest benefit dance event.

You do not have to be a professional dancer to take part in this dance event, all you need is a desire to learn and watch great performances. They will offer a variety of workshops in dance styles from around the world and for the more adventurous, fusion styles too. This is all to benefit Locker 505 a nonprofit that help clothe kids who are homeless. There will also be a raffle and anyone who brings in a bag of clothes will receive a free raffle ticket.

The event is Saturday, April 15th from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the African American Performing Arts Center at Expo New Mexico. For more information visit their Facebook.

