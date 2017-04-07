New Mexico delegation members want plan, debate on Syria

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) – Several Democratic members of New Mexico’s congressional delegation are calling for President Donald Trump’s administration and Congress to plan and debate a U.S. strategy on Syria.

The comments follow U.S. military strikes on a Syrian air base after a chemical weapons attack against civilians in Syria.

Sen. Martin Heinrich said the U.S. response demonstrated the United States won’t just stand by when chemical weapons kill dozens of innocent people. Heinrich added that the administration needs a strategy “with an end game in sight.”

Congresswoman Michelle Lujan Grisham said the chemical weapon attack demanded a response but said Congress can’t allow (quote) “an inexperienced and volatile President to act alone when the stakes are so high.”

Rep. Ben Ray Lujan said Congress should be presented a plan for review and debate.