CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) –A man who murdered a Clovis mother is starting his life sentence after pleading guilty.

Matthew Jennings, 28 years old, stabbed Ariel Ulibarri to death in November 2014 at Goodwin trails park.

Her 6 year old son was with her, but was able to escape unharmed.

Jennings was arrested after DNA evidence found on the knife connected him to the crime.

Police never released a motive.