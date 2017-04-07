Man arrested for stealing pens, candy from Albuquerque bank

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man was arrested for breaking into an Albuquerque bank but police say he didn’t want cash.

Police say 57-year-old Blaine Broke into the Compass Bank near Candelaria and Carlisle Thursday night.

When officers went to search him, they found Compass Bank pens, candy and filing cabinet keys inside his pockets.

Bobchak admitted to it all, saying he wanted pens and candy. He also said he had been drinking earlier in the night.

He’s charged with commercial burglary and possession of burglary tools.

Bobchak does have a criminal history. His last arrest was in 2008.

