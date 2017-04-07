Local event promotes sustainability

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)– An upcoming event is not only set to support local organizations, but also sustainability.

The Rio Rancho Sustainability Expo is a free family event that brings attention to local organizations, artisans, and farmers.

Guests can enjoy learning about the great projects happening around the community with the educational booths, craft fair, farmers’ market and more. They can also participate in fun activities such as:

Planting seeds to take home

Arts & Crafts

Entertainment

Raffles

Voting for the Recycled Art Contest

The expo will take place at the Haynes Park Community Center in Rio Rancho on Sat. April 8 from 8:00 a.m. -11:00 a.m.

For more information on the Expo, visit The Rio Rancho Sustainability’s website.