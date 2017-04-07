Kristen’s Friday Morning Forecast

FRIDAY: A nice finish to the work week as afternoon highs warm well above seasonal averages – most of us topping out well into the 60s, 70s and 80s. Winds will be light in most areas (<15mph) – the exception being the Eastern Plains: 15-25mph. No significant rain or snow expected. Enjoy the sunshine!

SATURDAY: A storm system crossing to our north will crank up the winds across the state. Breezy to windy conditions in combination with low humidity will result in high fire danger – please hold off on all outdoor burns and BBQs. A few spotty to scattered showers will favor areas near the northern stateline – but coverage will be limited. Afternoon highs will keep to the 60s, 70s and 80s.

SUNDAY: Winds will continue to rip across the state. Most noticeable difference between Saturday and Sunday will be the drop in temperatures as a Pacific cold front drops our afternoon highs 10°-20°. We’ll keep an eye out for a few more spotty showers over the Northern Mountains and near the northern stateline… but the majority of us will see a mostly sunny sky overhead.