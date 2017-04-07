In The Arts: Coro Lux

The 75-member Coro Lux Chamber Chorus, performs Brahms most popular work, the Requiem, to benefit music education for young local singers. You can experience their full performance for yourself Saturday, April 8 at 7 p.m. and April 9, at 3 p.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church on Indian School. We were lucky enough to get them to perform in our loft.

Tickets are $18 for adults, $15 for seniors and $10 for children. For more information on the Coro Lux Chamber Chorus visit their website.

