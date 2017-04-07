High court orders review of New Mexico’s guardianship system

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) – The New Mexico Supreme Court has created a 16-member commission to study the state’s guardianship system and recommend improvements.

The order announced Thursday follows a series of investigative articles published by the Albuquerque Journal that raised questions about the lack of oversight and transparency within the system.

The Supreme Court directed the commission to hold hearings to gather public input and recommend any necessary changes in court rules, state statutes, funding, administrative practices or other proposals to improve the system.

The commission members include state district judges, lawyers, lawmakers and advocates for the interests of the elderly, disabled and others involved in guardianship proceedings.

The commission’s initial status report is due by Oct. 1.