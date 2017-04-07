Governor’s deadline to sign budget bill fast approaching

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The countdown continues, the governor’s deadline to take action on the state’s budget is just hours away. She slammed the Senate for sending her a bill that raises taxes. Yet, lawmakers say they passed a balanced budget.

Governor Martinez has already vowed to veto this budget bill, but not doing anything by noon, Friday, will do the same thing. The governor has 20 days to act on the bills she gets within the last three days of the legislative session or after the session’s over. If she doesn’t veto or sign it, it is automatically vetoed. That is called a pocket veto.

Governor Martinez has said, all along, she won’t pass a bill that raises taxes. In fact, she says she plans to call a special session for legislators to address the budget, but it’s not clear when.

While the governor calls the legislature’s budget, “irresponsible”, majority representatives with the Democrat-controlled House and Senate say the proposed tax raise is reasonable and necessary to get the state out of its budget crisis.

If the legislature had sent that budget through sooner, no action from the Governor would mean the bill automatically passes.