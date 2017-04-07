Gathering of Nations organizers prepare for event at Expo New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Gathering of Nations kicks off in less than two weeks and guests can expect big changes.

The biggest change of all is the location. The event will be held April 27 through April 29 at “The Pow Wow Grounds” at Expo New Mexico in Tingley Coliseum.

For most of its 34 years, the Gathering of Nations was held at The Pit, but after last year’s show, the University of New Mexico wanted more rent, leading to the school cutting ties.

Organizers say they had many offers to relocate, but Albuquerque is home.

“What a lot of people didn’t understand is we’re so rooted here and a lot of our crew and a lot of the people we work with and a lot of the vendors, a lot of the people we actually employee and do work with, we would be leaving them behind,” Derek Mathews, founder and director, said.

Organizers say Expo New Mexico is also a bigger location, which means more features, including a teepee village.