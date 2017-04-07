Friday’s Morning Rush Video, 5 Facts: US missile strike on Syria generates global reaction

The 5 Facts You Need to Know

1. The President’s orders to airstrike Syria is the most talked about story Friday. The latest reports, state 7 people were killed in the U.S. missile strike on the Syrian airbase, that officials say, was home to the warplanes that carried out a recent chemical attack by the Syrian government that killed dozens of civilians just days ago. The president says the order to strike was vital for the national security interest of the U.S. In a briefing with the press late Thursday night, the Secretary of State also told reporters there have been 50 small-scale chemical weapons attacks in Syria since 2013 which are consistent violations between the 2013 Obama deal and Syria.

Full story: US missiles blast Syria; Trump demands ‘end the slaughter’

2. At least two dozen members of Congress were briefed or notified about the attack. The reaction to the President’s order was mostly positive. However, House Minority leader Nancy Pelosi and other Democrats said the president should have consulted with Congress. Some are now calling on House lawmakers to return to Washington.

3. A nice finish to the work week as afternoon highs warm well above seasonal averages with most of us topping out well into the 60s, 70s and 80s.

Full story: Kristen’s Friday Morning Forecast

4. More than 60 bills will become law soon after the approval from the governor. Among them is a bill that would allow students to take a year off after high school without losing the lottery scholarship.

The bill was seen as a win-win. Giving students a 16-month “grace period” after high school and helping to prop up the dwindling lottery scholarship fund.

Full story: Governor’s deadline to sign budget bill fast approaching

5. New Mexico is getting some well-deserved attention for its rising film industry. The Hollywood Reporter named New Mexico one of the “8 hot spots” for film in the U.S. and Canada. The movie Hell or High Water, Longmire and Better Call Saul were all reasons for New Mexico’s ranking.

Full story: Industry magazine names New Mexico a filming hot spot

