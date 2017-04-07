Former police accused of sexually assaulting woman takes plea deal

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The former police chief who sexually assaulted a young woman in his custody has pleaded no contest.

State Police say Shane Harger pulled over an 18-year-old woman in 2014, attacked her then threatened her telling her not to tell anyone.

In court Tuesday, Harger pleaded no contest to false imprisonment, battery and tampering with evidence. Harger faces up to nine years.

The plea agreement prohibits Harger from every being allowed to work as a law enforcement officer again.