Downtown stop signs could cost city up to $20K

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –The City of Albuquerque will soon pay nearly $20,000 to a consultant to see if the new stops signs downtown are working.

Six months ago the city turned eight intersections, into four-way stops, hoping to make them more pedestrian friendly, slow traffic, and reduce wait times.

Some businesses say the changes have been nothing but a headache.

The Albuquerque Police Department said at one of the intersections, Second and Silver, it has responded to 10 crashes.

The city said the study, which should be completed in the next two to three months, will help them make a decision on each individual intersection.