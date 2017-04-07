Doctor and Firefighter head to Mosul, Iraq

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico doctor and firefighter are about to embark on a very dangerous lifesaving mission.

Doctor Chris Hammond who works at Los Alamos medical center and Tylerr Jones who is a firefighter, EMT and registered er-nurse in Los Alamos are going to Mosul, Iraq.

They will be treating casualties in the war zone.

Both volunteered as part of the Group Global Outreach Doctors.

They’ve been told to prepare to treat blast and gunshot injuries in the field.

Chris Hammond and Tylerr Jones wanted help others and when they were asked if they were willing to do this they agreed.

Both said they are nervous, especially since news of the strikes in Syria, but also excited.

Jones said he’s going for his young daughter and said he’s extremely thankful to have a happy and healthy daughter.

He will have a constant reminder of her on his arm, which is a tattoo of her signature.

Hammond and Jones head out tonight and will be gone through the 25th.