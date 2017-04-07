Community Calendar: GAAR Grande Open House Weekend

Don Martindel, President and Kent Cravens, Vice President of the Greater Albuquerque Association of Realtors, joined New Mexico Living to invite us to the GAAR Grande Open House Weekend.

The GAAR Grande Open House Weekend is an opportunity to see all the realtor’s listings in one place. The event is taking place for two weekends, starting the weekend of April 15. If you have a listing you would like to include, they need to be entered into the local MLS by April 10. For more information and all the details, visit their website.

