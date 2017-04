ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Cody Ross has returned to the Land of Enchantment to receive an honor. Ross will go into the New Mexico Sports Hall of Fame April 9. Ross was the 2010 MVP of the NLCS while playing for the San Francisco Giants.

He is reliving part of that moment in the Sports Office this week. Ross also talks about how the game has changed and his new job helping the Giants.