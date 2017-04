ALBUQUERUQE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque is out of hundreds of thousands of dollars after it fell for a fraud scheme.

The state auditor’s office says thieves posed as vendors and tricked a city employee into sending them at least $400,000.

The worker thought the city owed the vendor that money.

The state auditor said San Antonio elementary, near Socorro lost $200,000 because of the same scam.