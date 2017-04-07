Chris’ Friday Afternoon Forecast

Spring winds return this weekend so get outside and enjoy the pleasant, warm weather this afternoon!

A storm system will be passing to the north Saturday into Sunday and this weather maker will crank up the wind. Areas could see wind gusts from 40-50 mph across central and southern New Mexico. These types of winds, the warm weather and dry conditions will elevate the Fire Danger. Most of the state is under a Red Flag Warning for Saturday afternoon so this means you do not want to any outdoor burning with the gusty winds this weekend.

Temperatures will tumble back to seasonable highs for Sunday behind the cold front that will crank up the wind this weekend. The cool down will be short-lived as temperatures start to warm right back up by early next week.

The next weather maker could draw in moisture into eastern New Mexico starting on Tuesday. This is when the Eastern Plains could see some scattered showers and storms for the middle of next week.