ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Carlsbad Police Department were dispatched Thursday night to investigate a victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officers identified the suspect as Jason Cirios, age 33.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A person of interest has been identified, but no arrests have been made at this time.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Shane Skinner at 575-885-2111 ext. 224.