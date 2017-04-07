Bernalillo softball star loses life in car accident

BERNALILLO, N.M. (KRQE) – She was a high school softball star who stayed in New Mexico to follow her dreams in college, but a crash on I-25 took her life and left her family heartbroken.

“She was an amazing ballplayer, and just how many people she touched through the game was just amazing,” said Jorie Cordova.

Danielle Corodova was a freshmen at New Mexico Highlands University on a full ride softball scholarship.

“That was her school of choice, I remember her signing day. We were filled with so much joy that she had done it,” said Jorie Cordova, Danielle’s brother.

However, the former Bernalillo High School star’s dream was cut short.

“She was just heading home from school, and just a freak accident, the car just happened to flip over and she got hurt,” he said.

Danielle was heading back to school Wednesday night, around 9:00, after a visit home, when her car veered into the median on I-25 near Las Vegas and rolled. The crash killed her.

“We literally just had a sit down meal together laughing and joking, not even three hours earlier,” said Jorie Cordova. “She was upset that she was homesick and wanted to be home with us, and we just told her it was four more weeks and summer was right around the corner.”

Cordova said his little sister was his best friend. Even though he feels like she was taken away from him too soon, he knows she made the most of the time she did have.

“Yeah she couldn’t live a full life but, if you asked her, she lived a pretty damn good life and she did everything she wanted to do,” he said.

Danielle’s funeral will be held in Bernalillo on Monday, but her brother said he would do anything to just play another game of catch with his little sister.

“I love her to pieces and I would do anything for that girl, no matter what. I’d do anything to just stand on this lawn and throw a ball with her one more time,” he said.

At this time, police do not believe speed or alcohol played a factor in the crash. The family believes the wind may have made her lose control of her car.

The Cordova family has set up a GoFundMe page to help cover the cost of the funeral.