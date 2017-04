ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman who has spent more than two decades as a foster grandparent was honored Friday.

Rupertita Tafoya began volunteering in 1994. That’s on top of having 10 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren of her own.

The mayor presented her with a plaque Friday naming her the city of Albuquerque’s volunteer of the month.