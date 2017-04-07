ABQ ToDo Crew: Birthday, Ballet and Bird Walk In The Duke City

Our ABQ ToDo Crew, Ricky Garcia from ABQ ToDo, Alana Chibas from Popejoy Presents and Catherine Lopez from Bernalillo County, joined New Mexico Living to explore all things “B” in Albuquerque this weekend.

Celebrate Albuquerque’s birthday and enjoy the history and traditions of our city with live entertainment, free children’s activities, live artist demonstrations, local food, shopping and fun for the whole family, in Old Town Saturday April 8th. The party will begin at noon and continues with the Founders’ Procession at 3:30 p.m. and wraps up at 5 p.m. in the evening.

The New Mexico Ballet Company joins the NM Philharmonic for a colorful, fully staged production of L. Frank Baum’s cherished story of Dorothy’s Journey to the Emerald City. David Felberg conducts the night of enchanting music and dance, Saturday, April 8th from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

BernCo will be hosting a bird walk at Ojito de San Antonio Open Space on Saturday, April 8th, from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. You can join master naturalist volunteers on a spring walk at this historic property that has been identified as a birding hotspot by Central New Mexico Audubon Society.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living