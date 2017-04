ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After a brief shut down, westbound at I-40 at Juan Tabo is now open.

According to the Albuquerque Police Department, the interstate was closed because of police activity. Details about what police are responding to have not been released.

KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.

For more traffic information, click here.

**UPDATE** I40 Westbound at Juan Tabo is now open — Albuquerque Police (@ABQPOLICE) April 6, 2017

There is police activity at I40 Westbound and Juan Tabo. Westbound I 40 will be shut down all lanes — Albuquerque Police (@ABQPOLICE) April 6, 2017