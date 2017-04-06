Thursday’s Morning Rush Video, 5 Facts: Governor Martinez to sign “HOPE Initiative” bill

The 5 Facts You Need to Know

1. Governor Martinez is expected to sign a bill putting the overdose-preventing drug “naloxone” in the hands of law enforcement officers. House Bill 370 calls on state and local agencies to provide officers with two naloxone rescue kits and education on opioid-related overdoses.

Full story: Governor Martinez to sign “HOPE Initiative”

2. A showdown in the senate could come Thursday. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is expected to change senate rules to help push through Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch, a move Democrats have been fighting. It takes 60 votes to stop a filibuster and end debate on a nomination but Republicans have fallen short of securing enough support. McConnell is warning of “going nuclear” which will do away with filibusters for Supreme Court nominees.

Full story: Showdown at hand over Trump’s Supreme Court nominee

3. A chilly start to the day with morning temperatures in the 20s, 30s and 40s under a mostly clear sky. Afternoon highs will jump back to near-normal for this time of year – expect widespread 60s, 70s and low 80s.

Full story: Kristen’s Thursday Morning Forecast

4. By next fall, the Children, Youth and Families Department is expected to launch a new pilot program to help teach children about child abuse at some New Mexico schools. CYFD says it receives thousands of calls per year many of which come from schools. Packets of information on warning signs and how to report suspected child abuse went out to schools throughout the state this week.

Full story: CYFD looks into program to teach students about child abuse

5. A New Mexico national monument is getting a lot of national attention. Reader’s Digest named the Organ Mountains-Desert Peaks National Monument one of the 10 practically secret national parks you’ll want to visit this spring. The monument was established in 2014 by presidential proclamation.

Full story: Organ Mountains-Desert Peaks ranked among top national parks to visit this spring

