Suspect in Albuquerque murder may be tied to more

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police say three suspected cartel members, charged with murder, are responsible for more. Court documents indicate at least one of the trio is linked to two other murders and a marijuana farm.

Prosecutors say Eder Ortiz-Parra, Rafael Gonzalez-Parra and Edwin Ortiz-Parra shot and killed two men in August of last year. All three were indicted on first-degree murder and kidnapping charges for allegedly shooting and killing 23-year-old Juan Carlos Saenz-Ponce and 24-year-old Daniel Chumacero.

Yet, it may not have been Eder’s first crime in New Mexico. Court records reveal he is also allegedly tied to the murder of 32-year-old Gilberto Medina-Pena. Medina-Pena was shot and killed on Palisades Northwest near Atrisco in December 2016.

Documents also indicate police believe Eder was one of the three men found near a San Miguel County marijuana farm. Las Vegas Police found close to 600 pot plants growing in the Santa Fe National Forest. When officers raided the area, they say Eder and two other suspects shot at them and ran off.

Eder may also be connected to the murder of an Arizona woman found on the side of the road in Taos, according to the Albuquerque Journal. 33-year old Carmen Velasquez was found on County Road 110 in September 2016. The Journal also reports Eder, Edwin and Rafael were all on the FBI’s radar as Sinaloa Cartel members.

The three men were arrested in two separate SWAT cases in early March.

Since he was charged with murder, Edwin was indicted on federal drug charges. He was scheduled for a court appearance, April 6.