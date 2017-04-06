State Auditor: City of Albuquerque scammed out of thousands

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – KRQE News 13 is learning that the city of Albuquerque lost a lot of money in a scheme.

KRQE News 13 told you Tuesday how thieves were stealing taxpayer money by posing as vendors and asking government agencies to change the payment paperwork.

The State Auditor’s Office says San Antonio Elementary School near Socorro lost $200,000 in the scheme. That money was intended for construction projects.

Thursday, they announced the city of Albuquerque also fell victim, losing $400,000.

KRQE News 13 has contacted a city spokesperson to see which department that money came from. We’re still waiting to hear back.

The Auditor’s Office says several other agencies nearly fell victim.