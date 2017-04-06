Roswell pool could reopen for the summer

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Roswell’s Cahoon Pool may be reopening for the summer. Despite much opposition, Roswell’s city council voted to close Cahoon pool last spring.

City officials said the maintenance problems it presented outweighed the benefits, but now Mayor Dennis Kintigh wants the council to reconsider the decision at least through the summer.

Under the proposal, the city would provide funding for the pool to reopen for 13 weeks. The resolution is scheduled to go before the council next week.

A new facility which will feature a six lane lap swimming pool, a slide and toddler area is scheduled to open in 2018.