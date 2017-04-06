Police ID woman found dead on I-40

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police say they have now identified a woman found dead on I-40 but they’re still looking for the person who killed her.

A passerby found the woman on I-40 near Juan Tabo on March 29. Fingerprints and dental records failed to reveal her identity so the Albuquerque Police Department made the rare move of releasing her autopsy photo.

Police say they received several tips and have now identified her but they are still working to track down her family. Until then they won’t publically release her name.

Investigators say it appears the woman was hit and killed by an SUV. They are still looking for information on the vehicle and driver.