Police: 1 arrested after ammo found in car at Clovis High

CLOVIS, N.M. (AP) — Police say a juvenile has been arrested at Clovis High for unlawful possession of a weapon on school grounds.

They say another juvenile was taken into custody Thursday afternoon on an unrelated burglary.

The names of the two arrested weren’t immediately released.

Police say they were called out to the high school after someone reported seeing two pistol magazines in a student’s vehicle on campus.

The school was placed on lockdown until the two juveniles who walked away from the campus could be located and taken to police headquarters.

Police say two pistol magazines containing live ammunition were recovered from the student’s vehicle after a search but no firearms were found.