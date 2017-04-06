PETA demands Roswell zoo set bears, mountains lions free

By and Published: Updated:

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – The animal rights group, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, is taking aim at a New Mexico zoo, demanding the zoo set its bears and mountain lions free.

The video on PETA’s website is pretty simple. It shows bears and mountain lions at Roswell’s zoo while messages pop up describing their enclosures as cramped and dirty, and about the animals looking unhealthy and distressed.

“Spring River Park and Zoo in Roswell, New Mexico confines bears and mountain lions in archaic concrete pits that are straight out of the dark ages,” said Debbie Metzler, PETA.

Last month, PETA sent the city of Roswell a letter, urging the zoo to surrender its two bears and two mountain lions to a reputable sanctuary. The group also collected signatures with an online petition, asking the zoo to let the animals live out their days in vast territories, measured in acres and not feet.

“The city of Roswell owes it to these animals to do the right thing and take PETA up on its offer,” Metzler said.

In a statement to KRQE News 13, the city of Roswell says the U.S. Department of Agriculture recently visited the zoo and had no problems with the bears and mountain lions’ homes, or with their well-being. However, the city did go on to say it wants to build bigger, better, more natural habitats for the bears and mountain lions.

Of course, PETA believes large, roaming animals do not belong in zoos, period, not just in Roswell.

This is the second time PETA has targeted the Roswell zoo in the past couple of years.

You’ll recall the picture of the overweight mountain lion that spread through social media. The zoo says the picture was an old one and they had already changed the lion’s diet.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s