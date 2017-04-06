On the stage with Spitfire Grill

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A parolee, an eatery, and raffle in a depressed town all make up an Off-Broadway musical making its way to the Duke City.

Spitfire Grill will take audiences on a journey from an old travel book to a small town in Wisconsin with a feisty parolee who tries to help a local restaurant owner sell her business in a unique way.

Curtain rise on Friday, April 7, at the Keshet Center for the Arts, 4121 Cutler Ave NE 87110, and will run through Sunday, April 23.

Thursday, Friday, and Saturday shows start at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday show begin at 2 p.m. Tickets start at $18.

For more information on Spitfire Grill, visit Mother Road Theater website.