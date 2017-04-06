On The Stage: Shakespeare 505

Colin A. Borden, Tito Dameron, joined New Mexico Living to invite us to a unique Shakespeare comedy running this month.

Shakespeare 505 is a rollicking comedy with bungling cops, treacherous villains, a masked dance and two spectacular love stories, it’s all set right here in New Mexico.

The show at Aux Dog Theatre in Nob Hill opens on April 8th and runs through the 30th, with performances Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and a 2 p.m. matinee on Sundays.

For tickets call the Box Office 505-254-7716, go to their website or get them at the door.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living