New Mexico governor acts on wide variety of bills

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez has signed at least 65 bills and vetoed more than a dozen more as a deadline approaches for acting on legislation.

The Republican governor on Thursday vetoed a measure aimed at curbing the use of solitary confinement in jails and prisons across New Mexico, while signing a wide variety of legislation from the Democrat-controlled Legislature.

Approved bills are designed to spur investment in high-speed internet access, allow liquor sales when New Year’s Eve falls on a Sunday and give local government new control over curfews and liquor taxes — to describe just a few.

Martinez has until noon Friday to act on a $6.1 billion spending bill and related tax measures. She is promising to veto proposed tax increases.