High pressure will linger over the state on Friday leading to sunny skies and warming temps. Highs in Albuquerque will max out in the high 70’s. Southern New Mexico will jump up into the 80’s on Friday. Over the weekend we will have the tail of two days. Saturday looks sunny with highs in the 80’s. Winds will ramp up in the afternoon as a storm passes north. By Sunday a Pacific cold front will knock down temps 10°-20° along with gusty winds. Temps rebound quickly under sunny skies on Monday.

