Man receives 7 year sentence for shooting, police chase

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of pulling a gun on a couple and leading police on a chase through the South Valley has taken a plea deal.

Police say the now 27-year-old Fabian Romero pulled a gun on a couple on I-25 last August, then fired a shot at them as they exited the freeway.

Police caught up with Romero in the South Valley, where they say he ditched the SUV and hid in a backyard shed.

In court Thursday, Romero pled no contest to those charges and charges stemming from another case.

A judge sentenced him to seven years behind bars. Romero is already serving time for a probation violation.